Anthos’ phase II in afib hits primary endpoint and makes an early stop

Anthos Therapeutics Inc.’s phase II study of abelacimab in treating atrial fibrillation in patients at moderate to high risk of stroke has met its primary endpoint. The data monitoring committee stopped the study early as the fully human monoclonal antibody targeting factor XI/XIa reduced bleeding when compared to a leading standard of care, direct oral anticoagulant, Xarelto (rivaroxaban, Johnson & Johnson).