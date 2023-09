Let there Belite: Alkeus, Kubota help in Stargardt orals genesis

Iveric Bio Inc.’s regulatory win Aug. 4 drew attention to the already hot eye-disease space, where intriguing new developments include the possibility of an oral therapy for Stargardt disease. Belite Bio Inc. in late July finished enrollment of a phase III study with once daily tinlarebant, a retinol binding protein 4 antagonist for Stargardt’s. Data from 90 adolescent subjects in the study called Dragon are due in mid-2024.