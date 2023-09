Neurology/Psychiatric

Lapix’s TIM-3/4 receptor agonist cleared to enter clinic for multiple sclerosis

Lapix Therapeutics Inc. has received IND clearance from the FDA to initiate a phase I trial of its first-in-class, immune tolerance restoration small molecule, LPX-TI641, for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS). The trial is expected to begin dosing in the fourth quarter of this year.