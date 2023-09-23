BioWorld - Saturday, September 23, 2023
Patent update: Bariatek Medical designs atraumatic delivery system for its gastrointestinal bypass sleeves

Sep. 22, 2023
By Simon Kerton
Bariatek Medical SA’s team of inventors reported on a patent for a delivery system for introducing or deploying a gastrointestinal implant, particularly a bypass sleeve used to treat obesity and diabetes.
