Patients urge FDA to work with CMS on coding issues for health equity purposes

The U.S. FDA’s Sept. 6 hearing of the Patient Engagement Advisory Committee (PEAC) tackled the question of health equity, a discussion that touched on several issues such as accessibility. One of the committee’s recommendations was that the FDA assist the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) with the latter’s task of developing codes for payment, not the kind of task to which the FDA is typically assigned.