Annalise.ai software improves radiologists’ diagnostic accuracy and speed

An artificial intelligence (AI) tool developed by Annalise.ai Pty Ltd. was able to improve radiologists’ accuracy in detecting abnormalities on non-contrast computed tomography brain (CTB) scans. According to a study published in European Radiology, the Annalise Enterprise CTB module improved radiologists' accuracy by 32% and reduced their overall reading time by 11%.