Neurology/Psychiatric

Biohaven Therapeutics discovers new KCNQ2/3 activators

Biohaven Therapeutics Ltd. has described potassium voltage-gated channel subfamily KQT member 2/3 (KCNQ2/3) activators reported to be useful for the treatment of epilepsy, pain, dyskinesia, schizophrenia, anxiety disorders, stroke, Rett syndrome, substance abuse and dependence, among others.