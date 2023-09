Endocrine/Metabolic

Celros Biotech describes new NOX2 and NOX4 inhibitors

Celros Biotech Co. Ltd. has identified hydantoin derivatives acting as cytochrome b-245 heavy chain (CYBB; NOX2) and NADPH oxidase 4 (NOX4) inhibitors with blood-brain barrier permeability and metabolic stability reported to be useful for the treatment of atherosclerosis, Alzheimer’s disease, cirrhosis, diabetes, cancer, glomerulonephritis, psoriasis and rheumatoid arthritis, among others.