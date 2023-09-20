BioWorld - Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Patent update: Neuroderm improves the design for its wearable anti-Parkinson’s infusion pump

Sep. 20, 2023
By Simon Kerton
The latest patent application from Neuroderm Ltd. described a magnetic coupling and detection mechanism for its small two-part wearable infusion drug delivery device that delivers a liquid drug to Parkinson’s disease patients subcutaneously.
