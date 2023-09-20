BioWorld - Wednesday, September 20, 2023
US FDA advises sponsors on conducting trials in the face of disasters, PHEs

Sep. 20, 2023
By Mari Serebrov
No Comments
The U.S. FDA is going straight to final guidance with its “Considerations for the conduct of clinical trials of medical products during major disruptions due to disasters and public health emergencies [PHEs].”
