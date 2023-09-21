BioWorld - Thursday, September 21, 2023
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Recludix Pharma presents new STAT3 and STAT6 inhibitors

Sep. 21, 2023
No Comments
Recludix Pharma Inc. has divulged signal transducer and activator of transcription 3 (STAT3) and 6 (STAT6) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer and inflammation.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents