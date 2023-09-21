BioWorld - Thursday, September 21, 2023
Infection

Versitech and Ningbo Combireg Pharmaceutical patent benzothiazole compounds to treat SARS-CoV-2

Sep. 21, 2023
Researchers at Ningbo Combireg Pharmaceutical Technology Co. Ltd. and Versitech Ltd. have described benzothiazole compounds reported to be useful for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection (COVID-19).
