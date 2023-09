Gastrointestinal

Genflow receives recommendation from Belgium’s FAHMP regarding trials with GF-1002 in NASH

Genflow Biosciences plc has received correspondence from Belgium’s Federal Agency for Medicines and Health Products (FAHMP) with a recommendation to initiate a phase I/II trial of GF-1002 in patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), rather than in healthy volunteers.