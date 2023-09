Filspari trips in IgAN phase III; data good enough to Protect against FDA withdrawal?

Travere Therapeutics Inc.’s narrow phase III miss in the study called Protect with the approved endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist Filspari (sparsentan) in IgA nephropathy (IgAN) had Wall Street speculating about the fate of the compound, which is available for the indication by way of accelerated approval in the U.S., having been given the nod in February.