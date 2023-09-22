New Celexor Bio to focus on cell depletion of pathologic cells in autoimmune and inflammatory disorders
Inmagene Biopharmaceuticals Technology (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. and biotech investment firm Aditum Bio Management Company LLC have announced the formation of Celexor Bio, a new biotech company focused on cell depletion of pathologic cells in autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. Celexor has been formed based on Inmagene’s IMG-018, a plasmacytoid dendritic cell (pDC)-depleting antibody targeting immunoglobulin-like transcript 7 (ILT7).