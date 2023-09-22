BioWorld - Friday, September 22, 2023
Cancer

Honokiol derivative shows potent activity in models of human nasopharyngeal carcinoma

Sep. 22, 2023
Researchers from Bengbu Medical College have discovered new derivatives of honokiol, a biphenyl neolignan extracted from Magnolia species, which has been shown to possess pharmacological properties, including anticancer, anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, anti-infectious and neuroprotective activities. A total of 21 new honokiol derivatives were synthesized, with derivative [I] being selected as the lead with the most potent in vitro cytotoxic activity.
