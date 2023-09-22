BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Special reports
Aging
Biosimilars
Artificial intelligence
Coronavirus
IVDs on the rise
Radiopharmaceuticals
Science '22 in Review
Top Biopharma Trends of 2022
Top Med-tech Trends of 2022
Premium reports
BioWorld Financings Reports
Disease Incidence & Prevalence Summaries
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
sign in
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Friday, September 22, 2023
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeks
See today's BioWorld Science
Home
» Novel FAP-targeting radioligand for tumor imaging presented
X
Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news
Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services
See subscription options
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Diagnostics
Novel FAP-targeting radioligand for tumor imaging presented
Sep. 22, 2023
No Comments
Fibroblast activation protein (FAP), a protease expressed across several cancer types, is associated with disease severity and poor prognosis.
BioWorld Science
Conferences
New compound
Cancer
Diagnostics