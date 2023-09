Endocrine/Metabolic

Krystal’s KB-408 cleared by FDA to enter phase I trial in α1-antitrypsin deficiency

Krystal Biotech Inc. has received IND clearance from the FDA for KB-408 for the treatment of α1-antitrypsin deficiency (AATD). KB-408 is a modified, replication-defective, nonintegrating HSV-1-derived vector carrying two full-length copies of the serpin family A member 1 gene (SERPINA1) to enable expression of α1-antitrypsin (AAT).