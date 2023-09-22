BioWorld - Friday, September 22, 2023
Endocrine/Metabolic

Terns Pharmaceuticals divulges new GLP-1R agonists

Sep. 22, 2023
Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. has synthesized glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor (GLP-1R) agonists reported to be useful for the treatment of diabetes, obesity and liver diseases.
