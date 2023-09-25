BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Special reports
Aging
Biosimilars
Artificial intelligence
Coronavirus
IVDs on the rise
Radiopharmaceuticals
Science '22 in Review
Top Biopharma Trends of 2022
Top Med-tech Trends of 2022
Premium reports
BioWorld Financings Reports
Disease Incidence & Prevalence Summaries
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
sign in
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Monday, September 25, 2023
See today's BioWorld MedTech
Home
» Medtech Europe presses Brussels for ‘accountable structure’ for oversight of regulation
X
Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news
Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services
See subscription options
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Medtech Europe presses Brussels for ‘accountable structure’ for oversight of regulation
Sep. 25, 2023
By
Mark McCarty
No Comments
Medtech Europe has on several occasions given voice to concerns about the drawn-out overhaul of the European Union’s medical device regulation but has come up with a new set of recommendations to break the regulatory logjam.
BioWorld MedTech
Regulatory
Europe