Attorney forecasts more US DOJ dismissals of False Claims Act cases thanks to Supervalu

The U.S. Supreme Court has heard two cases this year regarding the False Claims Act (FCA), including the Shutte v. Supervalu case, which the court has remanded to the Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit. However, even though the case has not come to a close, Jay Stephens of Kirkland & Ellis LLP, believes that the Supreme Court’s handling of Supervalu creates an environment in which the process of discovery will become much more burdensome for all involved.