Medtronic gets CE mark for Simplera continuous glucose monitor

In another boost to its diabetes portfolio, Medtronic plc was granted CE mark approval for its Simplera continuous glucose monitor (CGM) sensor. The EU greenlight for Simplera follows the U.S. FDA approval for Medronic’s Minimed 780G insulin pump system earlier in the year. Simplera is an all-in-one disposable CGM sensor which features a two-step insertion process and will help patients who must have multiple daily injections (MDI) manage their diabetes.