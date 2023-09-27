BioWorld - Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Zap Surgical prevails over Elekta in Federal Circuit patent scrum

Sep. 26, 2023
By Mark McCarty
No Comments
Patent challenges for radiotherapy equipment might not make the splash that in vitro diagnostic patents have, but Elekta AB and Zap Surgical Inc., have been locked in a dispute over an Elekta patent for the past four years.
