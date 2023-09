Enovis to buy orthopedic implant maker Lima for €800M

Enovis Corp. has agreed to acquire Limacorporate S.p.A. (Lima) from EQT Capital for €800 million (US$847 million) as part of its growth strategy that will see it achieve $2 billion in revenues by 2024. The transaction includes €700 million in cash and €100 million in shares of Enovis common stock, expected to be issued within 18 months after closing.