UK tribunal upholds ruling against Actavis, Allergan, for ‘unfair’ hiked hydrocortisone prices

The U.K.’s Competition Appeal Tribunal has rejected appeals by drugmakers, including Actavis plc and Allergan Inc., against a ruling by regulators that they hiked the price of a life-saving adrenal insufficiency drug excessively for almost a decade, saddling the companies with fines amounting to nearly £130 million (US$159 million).