Biopharma regulatory actions and approvals August 2023

US FDA approvals up 16% over last year

Approvals from the U.S. FDA are up more than 16% from last year, with 113 drugs approved in the first eight months of 2023. New approvals include two different treatments for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, two treatments for ultra-rare diseases and a biosimilar to Biogen Inc.’s Tysabri. In August the FDA greenlighted 13 drugs, approving three NDAs, six BLAs, two supplemental NDAs and two supplemental BLAs.