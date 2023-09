Abpro gives it another go, this time with a SPAC

Abpro Corp. is making another attempt to go public, this time by merging with Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II. The merger would put Abpro’s company value at $725 million. Atlantic Coastal is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that went public in January 2022. Its stock (NASDAQ:ACAB) closed Sept. 22 at $10.63 per share.