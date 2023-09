Regulatory actions for Sept. 27, 2023

Regulatory snapshots, including global drug submissions and approvals, clinical trial approvals and other regulatory decisions and designations: Abeona, Affamed, Akebia, Altrubio, Biostem, Cel-Sci, Chrysalis, Defender, Ideaya, Mythic, Phathom, Sandoz, Sanofi, Veru.