Newco news

Integra Therapeutics opening a new chapter in gene editing

The rapid migration of gene editing technologies from the bench to the clinic has opened up new therapeutic possibilities for patients with previously intractable genetic diseases and difficult-to-treat cancers. But mobilizing gene editing components into a target cell or organ remains a critical step for the field. Integra Therapeutics SL, an early stage Spanish firm, is now engaged in that process with a novel gene writing platform.