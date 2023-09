Abbvie drops full CD47 collaboration, as I-Mab pushes ahead with phase III

I-Mab Biopharma Co. Ltd. has regained full rights to its CD47 antibody program from Abbvie Inc., including lemzoparlimab, the most advanced candidate. The move, disclosed in a Sept. 22 U.S. SEC filing, eliminates the potential $1.295 billion in milestones associated with the amended collaboration deal signed in 2022.