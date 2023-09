Ossdsign plots new future as pure play for US-focused orthobiologics business

Ossdsign AB will abandon its 3D-printed cranial reconstructive implant business to focus on U.S. sales of its Ossdsign Catalyst, an off-the-shelf nanosynthetic bone graft that offers gross margins of 90% or better. The new strategy sharply reduces the capital required before the company projects achieving a cash-flow positive position.