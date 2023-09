Mission accomplished: Mission Bio launches MRD assay for blood cancer

Mission Bio Inc. released its Tapestri single-cell minimal residual disease (MRD) assay for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) on September 26, with the goal of enabling greater personalization of care for patients with blood cancers. The test can provide insights into the progression of AML and help identify targets for treatment in addition to identifying patients truly experiencing relapse as distinct from having pre-leukemic or precursor clones.