US SEC issues final order for Baxter for violative foreign exchange transactions

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has issued the final order concluding an action against Baxter International Inc. over the company’s use of accounting mechanisms to produce gains by manipulating foreign exchange transactions. While these activities are said to have been undertaken entirely at the behest of only two employees, the agreement will cost Baxter $18 million and serves as a cautionary tale about a lack of supervision of employees charged with managing company funds.