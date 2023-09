Chinabio 2023: Cansino, Gracell, Immuneonco’s C-suites offer IPO insights in China, US

Raising capital has always been a challenge for small to medium biotech firms worldwide, but the economic whiplash and the wider downturn across international markets post-pandemic have pushed Chinese biotechs to make-it-or-break-it scenarios for crossing the IPO threshold, speakers at the Chinabio Partnering Forum 2023 said in Shanghai.