Answered Prader(s): Soleno wins big in phase III; NDA next year

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO) pulled off in a major way its randomized-withdrawal phase III study with DCCR (diazoxide choline) in Prader-Willi syndrome, boosting the shares by $22.37, or 505%, to close Sept. 26 at $26.80. “Our work is not done, but this was a big step,” said CEO Anish Bhatnagar.