Intercept finds Italian buyer with Alfasigma in $794M M&A

Three months after Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. received its second complete response letter for obeticholic acid to treat fibrosis due to nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, causing a mass layoff and the decision to drop development for the indication, Bologna, Italy-based Alfasigma SpA agreed to acquire the company for $19 per share in cash, or about $793.8 million.