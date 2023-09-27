Going forward, regulatory flexibility essential in biosimilar realm

As biosimilar development expands beyond monoclonal antibodies to more complex biologics, the flexibility built into regulatory paths across the world will become more essential. Rather than making wholesale changes to those pathways, regulators need to follow the science in exercising the flexibility they already have, Leah Christl, executive director of global biosimilars regulatory affairs and R&D policy at Amgen Inc., told BioWorld. In doing so, “we do need to look forward to what might be coming down the pipeline,” in addition to looking backwards at what types of biosimilars have already been approved, she said.