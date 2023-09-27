BioWorld - Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Immuno-oncology

New drug discovery collaboration between Ono and Adimab seeks to identify antibody drugs in oncology field

Sep. 27, 2023
No Comments
Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has entered into a drug discovery collaboration agreement with Adimab LLC to discover and develop innovative antibody drugs in the oncology field.
