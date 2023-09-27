BioWorld - Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Cancer

RIKEN prepares and tests new DHODH inhibitors

Sep. 27, 2023
Research at RIKEN has led to the identification of furanocoumarin derivatives acting as dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer and viral infections.
