BioWorld - Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Infection

Revagenix describes broad-spectrum aminoglycosides for bacterial infection

Sep. 27, 2023
No Comments
A Revagenix Inc. patent describes broad-spectrum aminoglycosides reported to be useful for the treatment of bacterial infections.
BioWorld Science Infection Patents