Regulatory actions for Sept. 29, 2023

Regulatory snapshots, including global drug submissions and approvals, clinical trial approvals and other regulatory decisions and designations: Akebia, Akeso, Alpha Cognition, Antibe, Baudax, Biomea, Bolt, Brainstorm, Calliditas, Everest, Fabre-Kramer, Karuna, Merck & Co., Oncopeptides, Stada, Takeda.