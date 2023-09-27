An aye for the eyes: Ocuphire and Viatris get an approval

The NDA for the formerly named Nyxol is now an open and shut case for Ocuphire Pharma Inc. and Viatris Inc. The U.S. FDA has approved Ryzumvi (phentolamine ophthalmic solution) for treating pharmacologically induced mydriasis, better known as dilating the pupil. Ryzumvi, a small-molecule eye drop, reduces the pupil’s diameter after it is dilated with adrenergic agonists such as phenylephrine or parasympatholytic agents such as tropicamide. The treatment reduces pupil size by acting on the iris dilator muscle.