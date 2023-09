Newco news

Aboleris amasses $28.7M in series A to advance antibody for autoimmune conditions

Aboleris Pharma has closed a €27.3 million (US$28.7 million) series A financing, funds it plans to put toward progressing into the clinic a monoclonal antibody against a novel T-cell target with “first-in-class potential” to treat rheumatoid arthritis. The Gosselies, Belgium-based company’s antibody, ABO-21009, is designed to “rebalance” the immune system by inhibiting CD45RC, a protein expressed on the surface of a subset of disease-causing T cells.