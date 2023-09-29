Harbinger’s $140M fundraising bodes well for massive study of its MCED test

In a positive sign for its future success, Harbinger Health Inc. closed a $140 million series B fundraising round, bringing total funds raised since its founding in 2020 to $190 million. The new funds will be used to support completion of the company’s CORE-HH 10,000 participant study of its blood-based multicancer early detection (MCED) test. The company expects to complete enrollment in CORE-HH, a three-part case control, adaptive study with development, validation and longitudinal cohorts in 2024.