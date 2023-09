Immuno-oncology

Lenti-HPV-07 vaccine achieves complete HPV-induced tumor eradication in the preclinical setting

Among all human papillomavirus (HPV) types described so far, the two most abundant – HPV16 and HPV18 – are responsible for 71% of all cervical cancers. The vaccines currently used are effective in preventing viral infection, but have no effect on already infected or maligned cells.