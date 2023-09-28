BioWorld - Thursday, September 28, 2023
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Selective HDAC3 inhibitor with potent antitumor activity in TNBC models

Sep. 28, 2023
No Comments
Researchers from Birla Institute of Technology & Science, Pilani and Jadavpur University have reported novel HDAC3 inhibitors as potential candidates for the treatment of breast cancer. Synthesis and optimization of a series of pyrazino-hydrazide-based HDAC3 inhibitors led to the characterization of compound [I] as the lead candidate with potent HDAC3 inhibitory activity (IC50=14 nM) and at least 121-fold selectivity.
BioWorld Science Cancer