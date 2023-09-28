Cancer

Selective HDAC3 inhibitor with potent antitumor activity in TNBC models

Researchers from Birla Institute of Technology & Science, Pilani and Jadavpur University have reported novel HDAC3 inhibitors as potential candidates for the treatment of breast cancer. Synthesis and optimization of a series of pyrazino-hydrazide-based HDAC3 inhibitors led to the characterization of compound [I] as the lead candidate with potent HDAC3 inhibitory activity (IC50=14 nM) and at least 121-fold selectivity.