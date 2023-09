Immuno-oncology

Grant supports Pathios Therapeutics’ development of small-molecule GPR65 inhibitors for malignant brain tumors

Pathios Therapeutics Ltd. has been awarded a £567,000 (~US$727,000) grant from the U.K. Government’s innovation agency, Innovate UK, that will enable the company to expand its development of novel small-molecule GPR65 inhibitors into the area of malignant brain tumors.