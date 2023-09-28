BioWorld - Thursday, September 28, 2023
Drug Design, Drug Delivery & Technologies

Deep Genomics announces AI foundation model for RNA

Sep. 28, 2023
Deep Genomics Inc. has introduced its artificial intelligence (AI) foundation model for RNA, BigRNA, which enables discovery of disease mechanisms and candidate therapeutics.
