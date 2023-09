Neurology/Psychiatric

LPA5 receptor antagonists described in Immuther Pharmtech (Shanghai) patent

Immuther Pharmtech (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. has patented lysophosphatidic acid LPA5 receptor (GPR92) antagonists reported to be useful for the treatment of neuropathic pain, cancer, neurological disorders, atherosclerosis, inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, fibrosis and obesity, among others.