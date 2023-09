Cancer

Sichuan Huiyu Pharmaceuticals reports PI3K and/or KRAS inhibitors

Sichuan Huiyu Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. and Sichuan Huiyu Seacross Pharma Technology Ltd. have jointly described new phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase (PI3K) and/or GTPase KRAS (G12C mutant) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases.